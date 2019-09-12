Newark police searching for runaway teen

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Newark are asking for help locating a teen who ran away, and was threatening to hurt himself.

According to the Newark Division of Police, Eligh Gage Bralley, 16, was last seen at about 5:30pm, Wednesday, when he ran away from 75 N Chalfant Avenue.

Police released that Eligh had threatened to harm himself when he left.

He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Eligh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Newark Division of Police at 740-670-7201 or 911.