Newark man killed in Licking County crash

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that left a man dead.

Troopers released that at 5:56am, Monday, a 2018 Ford Transit was traveling northbound on S.R. 657 in Newton Township, when it was struck in the rear by a 2008 Subaru Outback, driven by Robert Wisneski, 68, of Newark.

Wisneski’s vehicle then traveled across the center line and struck a 1995 Ford Mustang, before it went off the side of the roadway where it struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Wisneski was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Transit was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the Mustang was not injured.

Troopers continue investigate but state alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.