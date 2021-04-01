Newark man charged with raping family members

LICKING COUNTY , Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a Newark man on two counts of rape involving underage family members.

Officials say 51-year old Frankie Cunningham of Gratiot Rd. is being held in the Licking County Jail. He is expected to appear for his initial bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Members of the man’s family contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding alleged inappropriate conduct by Cunningham, according to a news release from Sheriff Randy Thorp.

Additional charges are possible following a grand jury inquest.