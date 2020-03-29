New York police officers die from virus infection

The New York Police Department on Saturday announced the third death in its ranks amid the coronavirus crisis.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea paid tribute to the officers who died for their sacrifice.

He urged New Yorkers to heed the advice of authorities battling to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“Please help us help you and stay inside, stay inside unless absolutely necessary. We will get through this,” the police commissioner said.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death