New website aims to inform Columbus neighborhoods on city actions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hoping a new website will help keep residents apprised of what’s happening between their neighborhoods and City Hall.

The Department of Neighborhoods unveiled the site, www.cbusareacommissions.org, on Thursday and is inviting residents to visit any time they want information on how the city is operating in their neighborhood.

Residents can click on their Columbus neighborhood — 21 in total from Clintonville to Westland — to find information like procedural meeting times, minutes, bylaws, and contact information.

“To have strong neighborhoods, we must have engaged residents,” said Carla Williams-Scott, Director of the Department of Neighborhoods. “This new website is an important next step to boost awareness and ensure even more residents are at the table when Commissions make recommendations.”

The Department of Neighborhoods is described as “the front door to the city by providing information and services for Columbus residents to ensure strong and vibrant neighborhoods.”