LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A new $6 million Hocking Visitor’s Center is set to open in Logan tomorrow.

Located on Route 664 south at Hocking Hills State Park.

The center, originally scheduled to open in December of last year, has restrooms, a gift shop, an information desk, and exhibits.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said more than four million people visit the area every year.

The grand opening is set for 2 p.m. Monday.