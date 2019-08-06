New teachers learn about Hilliard Schools’ culture

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Seventy new teachers and aide hires had their first day of school at Hilliard Bradley High School Monday. The goal was for them to learn the spirit and culture of the district during a week-long event.

“The induction program is designed to support teachers and answer any questions they have,” said Assistant Superintendent Vicky Clark, who oversees curriculum and instruction. “We hope by participating through this week-long induction that they feel better prepared to support their students.”

The culture that is being instilled in the newest members of the staff is a passion for growth, owning behavior, and the power of the team. Ultimately, training them to be a united front for the well being of the kids and their families.

“It’s important that teachers build those relationships and make those connections, not only with the students, but the parents that support them,” said Clark.

This stems from the appreciation that students are dealing with life outside of the school, from divorce to hunger.

Morgan Turner graduated from Ohio State University this past May. She wanted to be a teacher to help kids who need a little extra assistance.

“I grew up just always gravitating towards kids who have special needs,” said Turner. “It’s always inspired me to empower children who have disabilities and help them feel like they can accomplish anything.”

The seminar taught Turner that the best currency for a teacher is the way they make the students feel, whether that is comfort, compassion, or love.

Trey Figley is a third-year teacher but new to Hilliard. He said that the district was one of his top picks because of the atmosphere and culture.

“Just from the first few hours, you can tell that they are trying to create a positive culture and growth mindset,” said Figley. “That’s allowing us to out into the classroom for the student to see it as well.”