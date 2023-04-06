COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sweet new mash-up is coming to McDonald’s in the form of a McFlurry.

The fast-food chain has announced that it will begin serving the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry on April 12, for a limited time. The spring-themed treat combines “vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies,” according to the company.

This latest iteration of the McFlurry will join the traditional OREO McFlurry and the McFlurry with M&M’s on the menu.

McDonald’s notes on its website that the regular-size Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry has 550 calories and an allergen warning for its contents including wheat, soy, milk and egg.