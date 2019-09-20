New service dog program starts at St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) Hundreds of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employees waited anxiously for the much anticipated introduction of new employees that are starting a brand new program at the hospital.

“Today is their first day so it was a huge day for our hospital to see the program get kicked off,” said Shawn Bresher, St. Jude Child Life Director.

These employees are not like the doctors, nurses and scientists already on the St. Jude campus. They walk around on four furry legs!

Meet Puggle, a golden retriever and Huckleberry, a golden doodle, the two newest hires are trained service dogs starting up the Paws at Play program.

“He has been working his whole life for this role,” Brittany Reed, a St. Jude Child Life Specialist said.

Puggle and Huckleberry are under 2 years old and have been professionally trained since they were 4 days old. They’ll be helping St. Jude patients each day handle the stress and hardship of their treatment with things like MRI’s, taking medications and even getting back to walking again.