New Ohio State class studies COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University medical students are getting a crash course on pandemic response with professors teaching a new innovative way to help during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be my responsibility one day to be a part of the healthcare system that takes care of patients,” four-year medical student Kasey Rawlins said.

Rawlins says taking the updated disaster medicine course has opened his eyes to things he never knew.

“This course is unlike anything I’ve experienced in medical school,” he said. “We don’t really have a ton of exposure to pandemic medicine and disaster responsiveness. A basic clinical rotation at the hospital doesn’t compare to this.”

The four-week course teaches students disaster medicine in situations like COVID-19, terrorist attacks and chemical decontamination. OSU emergency Dr. Nicholas Kman teaches the course.

“The preparedness things that we’re doing at the medical center are like working on alternate care sites,” Dr. Kman said.

Normally students would be in hospitals working with patients but this pandemic has them attending virtual lectures with online work.

“The students on the scores are going to work through the Ohio Department of Health to make phone calls to patients and to have them check their temperatures,” Dr. Kman said.

Dr. Kman said this type of hands on experience is at times more important than what students can learn from a textbook.

“Our careers in medicine are shaped by the things that happened to us,” Dr. Kman said. “Different fields of medicine are participating in this in different ways.

Right now, 12 medical students are enrolled in the course. By May, more than 200 students will take the class.