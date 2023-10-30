COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Step one, have lots of fun: Fans of New Kids On The Block can too when the ’90s sensation boy band returns to Ohio in 2024.

The group’s “Magic Summer” tour kicks off in June before making its way to Columbus in August. The band, which has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide with hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and “Step By Step,” will perform at Nationwide Arena on Aug. 23, 2024.

Joining NKOTB will be five-time MTV Video Music Award winner and two-time Grammy award winner Paula Abdul and fellow two-time Grammy winner DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, begins southeast of Cleveland in Cuyahoga Falls at the Blossom Music Center on June 24. Other stops in and around Ohio include Burgettstown, Pa., on June 19, Cincinnati on June 21 and Noblesville, Ind., on Aug. 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. View more information at Livenation.com.