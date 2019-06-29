New Hampshire veteran injured by hit-and-run driver while mowing yard

DERRY, New Hampshire (CNN) — A 61-year-old New Hampshire man is hospitalized after he was hit by a car while mowing his lawn.

Police in Derry, N.H. said the car left the scene of the accident immediately.

John Pothier is a veteran who had just received some good health news before the accident. Now, his family is hoping for any leads that could help police catch the hit-and-run driver.

“I don’t know, I’m just at a loss for words” said Paula Beverage, Pothier’s wife. “I’m still kind of in shock. I just can’t believe that somebody could mow somebody down and keep right on going.”

Pothier is suffering from multiple leg and arm injuries as a result of the hit-and-run, on top of the health issues he has already been dealing with.

The Navy veteran is battling kidney failure and just found out he got on the transplant list.

“He was feeling upbeat and he had a little bit of energy and he said I’m gonna go out and I’m gonna mow the lawn,” Beverage said.

Pothier was hit June 23 by police believe is a Ford Edge. The vehicle will likely be missing the passenger side mirror, which came off from the impact and was recovered at the scene.

“It really makes us sick to our stomach,” said Pothier’s step-daughter, Amy Spinelli. Most people wouldn’t do that if it was an animal, never mind a human being.”

“To be hit in your own front yard is just beyond belief and that somebody could be so heartless to just drive away. I don’t know,” Beverage added.

The family said recovery could take months. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the medical expenses.