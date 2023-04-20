COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield opened a Community Welcome Center in the Short North on Thursday, meaning Medicaid recipients in Columbus have a new way to access care and other resources.

Greg LaManna, the Ohio president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid Plan, said the purpose of the center is to assist patients outside of the hospital. It will provide job, food, housing, and educational resources to patients in need.

“Folks that are looking for jobs or want to get back into school and learn a trade or become a nurse, we have scholarships available. We’ll be able to walk them through that process of getting them connected to education, or we can help them find jobs,” LaManna said.

The new center sits across from Equitas Health, and took about nine months to get up and running.

LaManna said the centers have seen success in other states — with another coming to Toledo later in 2023.