New CDC guidance on counting COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a change in CDC guidance on how Ohio and the rest of the country will report coronavirus statistics. Before this change, the guidance only allowed doctors to count COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. Now, the new guidance will include cases that meet the following criteria:

A person will be counted if a quick test determines the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood

A person will be counted if there is clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of the presence of COVID-19 when there is no other likely diagnosis, even if there’s no lab test

DeWine said the quick tests will be coming to Ohio very soon and the results will come within minutes.

“While we will follow the guidance and certainly understand the guidance, we want to make sure we show data in a way that is very transparent to the people in the state of Ohio,” Gov. DeWine said. “We’re going to be reporting this in more detail than the guidance requires.”

DeWine said they will continue to report the old method along with the new method and combine the total from the two sets of data.

“What this new guidance enables all of us to do is to better track who has the virus currently and those who have had the virus, those who have recovered, those who are no longer a threat in passing it along to others,” DeWine said. “Using this guidance will be instrumental in tracing the spread of this disease and eventually isolate it smaller pockets or areas so we can eventually open things back up again.”

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Action added counting COVID-19 cases has been a continuing evolution.

“Case definitions by the CDC, which guide how states count cases, has been evolving since this disease began,” Dr. Action said. “It began very early on with a case being called someone who traveled from the Wuhan province and then it expanded gradually to all of China and then it expanded to additional countries and then it expanded to the United States.”

She echoed DeWine’s sentiment about the quick test saying it will help diagnose people with the disease and people who have recovered from the disease.

“We still don’t have them in any significant amount [of quick tests] in Ohio,” Dr. Action said.

But when the tests do become available, they will provide essential information to healthcare professionals.

“All of that data is so essential for us figuring out who now is no longer susceptible but is actually recovered,” Dr.Acton said. “As we all know, we are all susceptible because this is a novel virus.”

Dr. Acton said the new guidance only increased Ohio’s case numbers by 17 more, but those numbers will increase as more cases are now going to be counted.

But Dr. Acton did give a reality check when it came to the number of COVID-19 cases, even with the new CDC guidance.

“All of these numbers are a gross underestimation of all the diseases out there,” Dr. Acton said.