New Albany Plain Local schools pass resolution for masking pre-k through 6, reprimands board member

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–New Albany Local Schools will be implementing a new mask requirement for certain students after being in school for a little more than a week.

The meeting lasted several hours with about two hours of public comment. Afterward, the school board voted on the resolution unanimously. It impacts students pre-K through 6th.

“Effective Wednesday, September 8th, 2021, through Monday, September 27th, 2021, all students attending and staff working in pk through 6th grades shall be required to wear an approved facial covering unless medically exempted in writing,” said Superintendent Michael Sawyers. He brought the resolution on masking to the BOE.

“Today was very concerning over seven thousand new cases in Ohio and I don’t want any of our children to be in that number,” said Sarah Higgiston, who says she has been gathering signatures for a petition to implement a mandate.

There were parents in public comment that spoke out against masking, as well.

Superintendent Sawyers says this is about keeping kids in school and avoiding quarantines during what he expects to be a surge in delta over the next three weeks.

Another topic on the agenda: Social media comments made by one of the school board members, Phillip Derrow.

Some called for his resignation and others called to support him during public comment.

This was over now-deleted tweets that called to flush vaccine and mask mandates down to the toilet along with people who called for them.

“I think everyone is allowed to have their own opinion and people do that on Facebook on Twitter and on Instagram, and I think that he didn’t say anything slanderous,” said Michele Levan, a concerned citizen. She said she looks at what he’s done for the district.

In the end, Derrow apologized publicly for his words, and the board passed a resolution reprimanding him. That was a unanimous vote of censure, Derrow even voted in favor.

The big impact will be the new mask requirements starting September 8th for pre-k through 6th students and staff.

It was also announced Thursday night that lunch seating and times will change for the elementary levels. This is an attempt to spread the kids out while they’re eating and so they may have their masks off.