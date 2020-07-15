New Albany amends emergency declaration to include ‘face-coverings’

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — New Albany city leaders announced a mandatory face-covering requirement, Wednesday afternoon.

New Albany City Council says the requirement applies to all individuals shopping or employed at a business in the city. The requirement also takes effect for outdoor locations, if social distancing can’t be maintained.

City officials voted to amend the city’s declaration of emergency to include face-coverings on July 14.

“We took this action after consulting with New Albany’s COVID-19 Task Force, and considering the state and Franklin County order, in large part to help our businesses stay open,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “COVID-19 numbers are low by comparison in New Albany to the rest of Franklin County, typically in the range of only 5-10 active cases per week, but it is important that we recognize what is going on around us. Franklin County has some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in Ohio, and we want to do what we can to support our businesses.”

According to a press release, the emergency declaration excludes religious facilities, schools, and libraries. The exceptions to the mandatory face-covering also include these individuals:

New Albany Face-Covering Exceptions

who can’t wear mask due to medical condition.

participating in strenuous exercise activities or athletic practices.

under the age of 10;

seated and actively consuming food or beverage in a restaurant or bar.

whose sincere religious beliefs prevents them from wearing masks.

seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired.

getting dental work; or

in private offices in space not intended for use or access by the public.

City officials classify the face-covering as a piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that fully covers the mouth and nose which is secured by ear straps.

The existing declaration has been in place since April and can be amended at any time according to the New Albany City Council.