Nelsonville woman sentenced to nearly five years on drugs charges

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who pleaded guilty to possession of heroin has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Fawn Stevers, 37, of Nelsonville received a sentenced of four years and nine months for several third-degree felonies: possession of heroin, illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified

government facility and tampering with evidence, according to a release from the Athens county prosecutor’s office.

Judge George McCarthy imposed a three-year sentence for possession of heroin, one year for illegal

conveyance and nine months for tampering with evidence to run consecutive to each other. Money found on Stevers was forfeit.

On Jan. 13, Stevers and co-defendant Joshua Azbell were passengers in a vehicle stopped by deputies

with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

A canine officer alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Stevers and Azbell were arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. They possessed illegal narcotics on their person and concealed additional contraband in body cavities when entering the jail, the release said.

According to a police report, a total estimated weight of 74 grams of contraband was documented from the arrests.

Azbell, 44, of Glouster, was indicted on similar charges. His case is pending with a pretrial scheduled for April 6, the release concluded.