Kids to get bikes with tracking devices after Nelsonville group appeals for help

The community of Nelsonville has stepped up to help kids get bikes this summer, after a boy’s bicycle was stolen.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — When a boy got his bike stolen in Nelsonville, the community rallied to raise funds to replace it.

Now they have enough to replace his bike, and help other children, too.

On Tuesday night, one of the admins of the Nelsonville Crackheads social media page found out a member’s boy had his bike stolen. On Wednesday they put up an appeal for help, and by Thursday had enough funds to replace the child’s bike with an important addition: a tracking device.

“When we posted, the outpouring of community support was phenomenal! And almost immediately had raised enough for 4 bikes!,” one of the Crackheads admins told NBC. “And since we have already raised close to another $500 dollars, I have started ordering bikes and accessories, locks, lights etc..”

The admins say they’ve made it their mission to get some of the local kids on new bikes which have locks and trackers, and the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing to their donation site.

“Every dollar will be used towards this cause and the spending will be 100% transparent, with receipts for the bike / scooter and accessories being completely available to the public,” the group said in a social media post.

“Our goal is to be able to give away as many brand new bikes and scooters as we can during the month of April and to also have a reserve fund so that if, at any time, we become aware of a kid whose bike was stolen and whose family can’t afford to replace it, we can step in and provide a bike for that child.

“These new bikes will come with a GPS tracking tag to help locate if stolen as well as a new bike lock. Depending on the bike and child’s age, other accessories can be afforded, such as training wheels or a helmet.”