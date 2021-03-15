Nelsonville asked jail to take released inmates out of town: Request denied

A request for the SEORJ to transport released prisoners was denied, according to the warden at the jail.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A city council member from Nelsonville asked the jail warden to transport released inmates out of town, but the plea was denied, according to documents received by NBC4i.com.

Minutes from the Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio on Feb. 12, 2020, show that Warden Joshua VanBibber said in his report: “Warden VanBibber was contacted by a Nelsonville City Council member about the jail’s release procedure of inmates.

“It was asked if the jail could transport inmates out of town when they were released. It was stated due to the fact that there was no ordinance from the city and the liability placed on the jail that we would continue our normal practice.”

In the same minutes, Warden VanBibber discussed plans for expanding the jail.

“It was asked about the time table for completion of the female facility. Was relayed that tentatively 12-18 months before the facility was opened after funding.”

The commission voted to put building renovations on hold in its April 2020 meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting on February 12, 2020, the warden was also voted a pay raise and extra vacation by the corrections commission.