Neighborhood remembered Andre’ Hill with a balloon release

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-Andre’ Hill’s family left the service went directly to the Brentnell Neighborhood for a community memorial.

Many of the people we spoke to say the neighborhood is tight-knit and many knew Hill when he was a child.

The moment was heart wrenching when Hill was brought to the recreational center.

His casket arrived by horse and carriage, which was followed by the family members who held their fists up and out the window in a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I appreciate everybody and I hope we do get justice,” said Karissa Hill who spoke to the crowd, who yelled back “We’re with you, Karissa.”

This was important for people to come out and say goodbye. Many lived in the neighborhood and described everyone as family.

“Just a few words would make anybody just break down laughing and that’s what we’re going to miss about him,” said Eric Black who remembered Hill from his childhood.

All were here mourning a cheerful spirit lost too soon.

“I’m always going to remember that happy smile on Andre’s face you know we just gotta take it one day at a time as a community,” said Kimberly Howell.

Friends, family, and community members released balloons in Andre’s name. All shared one message to Karissa and the entire family: We love you.

“Our love for him and our love for community, it’s keeping us warm and it’s keeping us strong through this whole thing,” said friend Jack Shepherd.

Black added, “This is how we say thank you to the family. I gotta go support a family member who took care of me when I was little, who looked out for me and made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, whatever we wanted here.”