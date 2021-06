House on the auction block in Nelsonville, minimum bid is $7,000.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house on Jefferson Street in Nelsonville is up for sale through the city manager’s office, with bids starting at $7,000.

The City of Nelsonville will accept bids for the 588 square foot house with a 5,554 square foot lot until June 28, 2021, according to a social media post.

Built in 1998, the house has electric heat and sits on .1273 acres.

If you have questions about the house, you can email the city manager or visit the information page.