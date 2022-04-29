COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lot of dogs can be super energetic and even too intense for households with limited space. This can make it difficult for some families to find the perfect pet, until now. “Archie” is an 8-year-old dog who is laid back, calm and loves attention — or not.
This beauty has shown a genuine interest in other dogs and is great on a leash. Check out the video to see how relaxed he actually is. You can find him and 165 other dogs that are available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days, like “Archie,” can be adopted for $18.
Archie
Age: 8.1 Years
Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)
Adult Size: Large
Weight: 64.8 lbs
Sex: Male (Neutered)
Adoption Amount: $18
Maxine
Date In Shelter: 4/1/2022
Age: 1 Year (approx)
Breed: Medium Mix Breed (Mix)
Weight: 43.6 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Brown
Sex: Female
OK with Dogs
Recommend Kids 8+
Shy Dog
Son
Date In Shelter: 3/29/2022
Age: 3 Years 4 Months 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull
Weight: 65.2 Ibs
Size: Extra Large
Primary Color: White
Secondary Color: Tan