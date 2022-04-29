COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lot of dogs can be super energetic and even too intense for households with limited space. This can make it difficult for some families to find the perfect pet, until now. “Archie” is an 8-year-old dog who is laid back, calm and loves attention — or not.

This beauty has shown a genuine interest in other dogs and is great on a leash. Check out the video to see how relaxed he actually is. You can find him and 165 other dogs that are available for adoption at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 14 days, like “Archie,” can be adopted for $18.

Archie Age: 8.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 64.8 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18

Maxine Date In Shelter: 4/1/2022

Age: 1 Year (approx)

Breed: Medium Mix Breed (Mix)

Weight: 43.6 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brown

Sex: Female

OK with Dogs

Recommend Kids 8+

Shy Dog

Son Date In Shelter: 3/29/2022

Age: 3 Years 4 Months 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull

Weight: 65.2 Ibs

Size: Extra Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Tan