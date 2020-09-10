Nearly 18,000 file for initial unemployment in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services reports there were nearly 18,000 initial jobless claims in the state during the last week.

According to the ODJFS, for the week ending September 5, there were 17,983 initial unemployment claims filed by Ohioans.

This was 256,232 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 328,515 continued jobless claims last week, which was 447,787 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 24 weeks is 1,682,515 which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 24 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $6.3 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 799,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $5.5 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 557,000 PUA claimants.