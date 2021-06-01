NBC4’s ‘The Conversation’ marks one year with anniversary episode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will air the next episode of “The Conversation” on Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. The program will be an in-depth discussion about racial inequality in central Ohio, hosted by NBC4 anchors Kerry Charles, Matt Barnes and Darlene Hill.

The Conversation

Thursday, June 3, 2021

7:30 p.m.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Conversation,” which airs one year after the first broadcast of the special series, NBC4 looks back on the most impactful moments from the summer of 2020 to now.

The show will cover updates on local police shooting cases, including Andre Hill, Casey Goodson Jr. and Ma’Khia Bryant.

“The Conversation” will also explore the issue of youth violence. A youth town hall discussion, featuring local teens, explores the possible reasons behind local teen violence and what can be done to help young people in the community.

Plus, Jennifer Bullock hosts a “Stop Asian Hate” roundtable and sits down with NBC4 Asian American staff members to talk about how the community has been targeted over the past year.

In addition to airing on NBC4 and streaming on NBC4i.com, “The Conversation” will simulcast with NBC4 community partners UrbanONE. To see previous episodes of “The Conversation” go to NBC4i.com/TheConversation.