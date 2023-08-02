COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NBC4 Today anchor team was at the Ohio State Fair Tuesday afternoon for the third annual Dean’s Charity Steer Show.

The event benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio and is hosted by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) on the fairgrounds.

The competition consists of 10 teams, with a team captain, team champion(s), and experienced Ohio 4-H youth. The teams participate to see who can raise the most money for RMHC of Central Ohio while showing a steer. Team members practice with their experienced 4-H’er and steer before entering the show ring, according to CFAES.

NBC4’s team included anchors Monica Day, Matt Barnes, Kristine Varkony and Meteorologist McKenna King along with Highland County 4-H youth, Connor Yochum and a steer named “Joe Burrow.”

NBC4’s team “Burrow 4 The House” came in first place at the event for showmanship.

The total amount of money raised at this year’s event for families whose children are in the hospital is expected to surpass $300,000. To donate, visit the team’s funding page at https://buckeyefunder.osu.edu/project/37741.