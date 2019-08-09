NBC4’s Mike Jackson honored ahead of Saturday’s African American Male Wellness Walk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 16th annual African American Male Wellness Walk is set to kick off this Saturday morning at Livingston Park. The event was celebrated Thursday evening with a reception that also honored NBC 4 anchor Mike Jackson.

John Gregory, Founder of the African American Male Wellness Initiative, presented Jackson with a Valor Award. “We believe you are a hero,” Gregory said. “We want you to know how much we appreciate you and appreciate you being a part of our African American Male Wellness Initiative over the past years.”

The mission is to raise awareness about preventable diseases, provide free screenings and save lives.



Jackson believes high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high sugar were all relevant risk factors that contributed to the stroke he suffered in January.

At the African American Male Wellness Walk on Saturday there will be 100 health screeners and 40 doctors on hand to help people get tested. As a community, African Americans have higher rates of all three risk factors than the general population.

“I can’t wait to be there on Saturday and I like educating other people about it – ignorance is not bliss when it comes to your health,” Jackson said.

Jackson has been a strong supporter of the walk for years. In the wake of his stroke, he is having to re-learn how to walk and says he’s learning how to rely on the support of others. “All of us love and depend on others and as much as sometimes we try to separate ourselves from the noise and the crowd – there’s very little any of us can achieve without the help and love of other people,” he said.

The walk has been a wake-up call for so many men across central Ohio.

The walk has been a wake-up call for so many men across central Ohio.