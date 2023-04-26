COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Anchor Jennifer Bullock will be the special guest speaker for a Mother’s Day Tea event hosted on Saturday by Cornerstone of Hope.

The event intends to bring mothers together who have experienced the loss of a child, while sharing stories of grief and growth. In October 2021, Jennifer lost her son Miles Owen at 33 weeks, who she described as “born sleeping.” Now, she is using her experience to help others who are going through the grieving process, helping them find hope.

“It’s one thing I kind of had to come to grips with is not just the loss of a child, but what can I do with this loss to maybe help somebody else who’s going through the exact same things,” Bullock said. “It’s OK to feel exactly what you are feeling, but don’t go through it alone.”

Pictured is Jennifer holding her son’s hand, Miles Owen (NBC4/Jennifer Bullock)

Cornerstone of Hope is a nonprofit support center that has operated in central Ohio communities for 10 years. The agency offers people and families a supportive environment to help them grieve and emerge from their pain with a renewed sense of purpose.

To register for the event, you can click here. The nonprofit is not asking for any specific amount, but are asking for donations.

The loss of a child during pregnancy or at birth is something many families experience but often do not talk about. If you or someone you care about has endured this experience, and you’d like to learn more about where to find support, you can do so at these links: