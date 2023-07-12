COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five NBC4 anchors were listed in top tier spots of the “Best of Columbus” poll voted on by Columbus Monthly readers.

NBC4 anchors swept the No. 1 ranking in all three local television categories in the July 2023 issue of the magazine, including Best Female TV Anchor, Best Male TV Anchor, and Best Weatherperson.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall continued her reign at the top of the list for the Best Female TV Anchor category. Marshall anchors weekdays at 6, 7, and 11 p.m. and also hosts the station’s weekly political program, “NBC4‘s The Spectrum.”

Monica Day, who anchors NBC4’s morning show, “NBC4 Today,” took the third spot for Best Female TV Anchor. “NBC4 Today” airs from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays.

Day’s “NBC4 Today” co-anchor, Matt Barnes, was voted Best Male TV Anchor. Barnes received a whopping 31.58% of the vote, putting him far ahead of the competition in the category. In a social media post, Barnes thanked voters and noted the NBC4 team was “honored and grateful” to be recognized by the publication’s readers.

NBC4’s Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza was recognized this year as Columbus Monthly’s Best Weatherperson, earning the group’s first-place title. Mazza also garnered a large percentage of the vote, with 25.40% of readers giving him recognition. Viewers can watch Mazza’s forecast on weekdays at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Mazza was not the only Storm Team 4 Meteorologist recognized in the Best Weatherperson list; NBC4’s Ben Gelber was ranked third. Gelber forecasts the weather for NBC4 regularly each weekend at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and provides science and environmental reporting during the week.

Additionally, Gelber recently received the National Weather Service 25-Year Cooperative Weather Observer Award, which celebrated his remarkable dedication to collecting and reporting weather data and the Ohio Senate honored him for “outstanding attainment” in relation to his NWS award.