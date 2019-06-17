NBC4 takes part in Founder’s Day of Caring at Faith Mission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday morning, NBC4 is teaming up to give back to the community.

It’s all part of our company’s Founder’s Day of Caring. This year, we are joining several organizations to help volunteer at Faith Mission in downtown Columbus.

There are many people in our community who don’t have a place to stay or enough money to eat. At Faith Mission, they can find help for shelter, meals, medical care and even finding a job.

Faith Mission has hundreds of beds, and for the most part, they’re filled. At Breakfast, lunch and dinner, you’ll find even more people struggling to make ends meet.

NBC4’s Danielle Grossman spoke to two men who say the mission was there for them when they needed it most. Now, they’re on their way to a better life.

“Its a good feeling to know if you get yourself in some kind of a bind there are places out there where someone will help. If you are going hungry in Central Ohio then you are not doing something right. There is always a place that will help you out. Faith mission is one of the best,” said a man who was helped by Faith Mission.

NBC4 volunteers will help paint a mural on the outside of the shelter’s building to bring some color and life to the people who use Faith Mission’s services.

A few days ago, artist Jeremy Jarvis worked on the mural outline. It’s essentially like a giant ‘paint by numbers.’