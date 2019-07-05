NBC4 Summer of Giving: Sprucing up neighbors’ yards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC4 today Summer of Giving is back for a second year with our friends from Besa.

Each month, we will bring you a chance to make a difference. We will highlight a local charity, Besa will organize the volunteer opportunity and then we will all chip in to make Central Ohio a little bit better.

We started the Summer of Giving last month by planting a garden at the Columbus Early Learning Centers. This month, we are sprucing up yards for two seniors in Franklinton with the Gladden Community House.

“We’re trying to make sure that they receive social services so they’re not isolated in their house. To make sure they’re getting socialization and make sure most importantly that they are safe. And getting their needs addressed,” said Joy Chivers from the Gladden Community House.

A project like this not only helps to keep our older neighbors safe in their homes, it also gives them a sense of pride.

“If they could go out and garden and weed they would. But they can’t, so we’re going to provide some love,” said Matthew Goldstein from Besa.

Our volunteer day is Saturday, July 13th. To learn more about the volunteer opportunity or Besa, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the community by connecting organizations and people who are willing to help, visit givebesa.org