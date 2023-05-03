COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is the Presenting Media Sponsor for the 2023 COSI Science Festival. The Community Science Event will happen this week at locations across central Ohio and The Big Science Celebration will be located in downtown Columbus at COSI where thousands are expected to attend on Saturday.

COSI SCIENCE FESTIVAL 2023

May 3 through May 6

Community Events around central Ohio

Big Science Celebration

Saturday, May 6 | 11 a.m. -5 p.m.

COSI (333 West Broad St. Columbus, Ohio 43215)

The festival will run from May 3 to 6. Community science events will be held at various locations to highlight science around the area, click here for details and locations.

The Big Science Celebration is on Saturday, May 6, and is free and open to the public. Join NBC4, the COSI Science Festival Sponsor, and vendors downtown on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors can take a tour of the StormTeam 4 Mobile Weather Lab, play Weather Accuracy Cornhole and Raindrop Plinko. For more information visit cosiscifest.org.

NBC4 TODAY’s Monica Day helped kick off the four-day event with an awesome experiment led by Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO, where super-cold liquid nitrogen was mixed with really warm water and soap creating a massive (but safe) explosion.