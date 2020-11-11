NBC4 special ‘Veterans’ Voices’ will help honor, support veterans

COLUMBUS. Ohio (WCMH) — This Veterans Day NBC4 is taking time to honor the men and women who have served our country by sharing their stories in a special presentation, “Veterans’ Voices.”



Far too often, these stories of service go untold, but they need to be heard and shared.

Call 4 lines open at 4 p.m. to help support veterans

Along with these stories, NBC4 is honoring veterans’ sacrifices and providing assistance with a special Call 4 that supports the Resurrecting Lives Foundation.

This foundation works to raise awareness, advocate and find services for our veterans who are struggling with a traumatic brain injury sustained while serving. In Ohio, that’s almost 15,000 men and women.

“Veterans’ Voices” special airs at 7:30 p.m.

Our special, “Veterans’ Voices,” will include stories of our nation’s heroes who broke racial barriers and created a family’s legacy of service.

Also, we will highlight an Ohio decorated veteran who continues to serve the community as a firefighter and take you to an amazing life-like display in Lancaster that pays tribute to the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

Then, see how veterans across the country are finding healing in humor as they return from war.

And, as we salute America’s veterans we will take a moment to honor two of them who are no longer with us.

Finally, we’ll show you how a Cleveland man’s dedication led him to take a bold step in the fight against COVID-19.

Watch “Veterans’ Voices,” hosted by Colleen Marshall, tonight on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.