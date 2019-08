COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to partner with the 2019 African American Male Wellness Walk.

The mission is to raise awareness about preventable diseases, provide free screenings and save lives.

The walk has been a wake-up call for so many men across central Ohio.

Join NBC4 at the annual African American Male Wellness Walk on August 10 at Livingston Park. For more info, visit www.aawalk.org or call 614-754-7511.