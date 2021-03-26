Nationwide warrant issued for Glouster man believed involved in drug ring

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Athens County authorities have issued a nationwide warrant for a local man indicted on charges involving a drug ring in the Glouster area.

A grand jury indicted 50-year old Roger Rutter of Glouster this week on a second-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He is also charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine.

A co-defendant in the case, 34-year old Leesha Santek, was charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She was served on Friday in Middleport, where she is incarcerated on unrelated charges.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Rutter and Santek led a drug ring around the Glouster area and distributed drugs in both Athens and Perry counties.

Rutter is described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is said to have long, thin, sand-colored hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 740-592-3208 or 911.