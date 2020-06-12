Nationwide holds “Standing in Unity, Moving Forward Together” rally, commits $1 million to promote social justice

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide is announcing a $1 million, multi-year commitment to support local and national programs dedicated to promoting social justice.

Executives and associates held a “Standing in Unity, Moving Forward Together” rally at Battelle Plaza outside Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Nationwide’s African American Associate Resource Groups and the Nationwide family paused to reflect on this moment in history. Demonstrators said the goal is to remember, take action and chart a path forward that will eliminate racism and discrimination.

“We must turn out anger into action,” said former Columbus mayor Michael Coleman. “We must turn our protest into policy.”

Coleman stood next to executives and associates of Nationwide Insurance who pledged to fight racism with more than just their words. The $1 million committment will support local and national programs dedicated to promote social justice benefiting organizations such as the NAACP, The Bail Project, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Ramon Jones is the Executive Vice President and Marketing Officer with Nationwide and said he is proud his employer is taking a stance on issues that affect his community.

“This is Nationwide’s way of saying ‘Absolutely, Black lives matter. But also Black jobs matter, Black education matters, Black healthcare matters and Black housing matters,” Jones said.

In the weeks since the tragic death of George Floyd, Nationwide leadership and associates at every level have held forums large and small to create opportunities for associates to listen, share and learn.

“It’s been interesting,” said Nationwide Insurance associate Mike Holden. “I have three children ages nine to 14, and it’s a dinner table conversation now.”



Holden said he’s been talking to his black colleagues about racial issues and take those conversations to his family, including his 14-year-old son.

“Explaining to him how that person might be treated differently, how he can intervene, how he can help support, how he needs to watch out for situations and help drive change,” said Holden.



Nationwide has established a Social Justice Task Force made up of diverse leaders across the Fortune 100 company to identify real ways the company can increase its impact on societal issues like racism.