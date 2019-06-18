Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranks No. 7 Children’s Hospital in country

Nationwide Children’s Hospital ranks in the top 10 best Children’s Hospitals in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The annual U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were recently released and Nationwide Children‘s ranks No. 7.

Here are the top 10 best Children’s Hospitals

Boston Children’s Hospital The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C. Nationwide Children’s Hospital UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore Seattle Children’s Hospital

Hospitals are ranked in the Best Children’s Honor Roll by garnering points for being highly ranked in many specialties, including pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pediatric cancer and pediatric orthopedics.

Nationwide Children’s ranked highly in pediatric cancer, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics and pediatric urology.