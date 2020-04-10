Nationwide Arena lit up blue to show support for healthcare professionals and essential workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nationwide Arena joined other NHL venues and national landmarks by lighting their buildings blue Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. to show support and gratitude to the healthcare professionals, people on the front line and essential workers who are putting their lives on the line every day to fight COVID-19.

The AEP Tower at Nationwide Arena turned blue for the hour.

The #LightItBlue campaign was an all-volunteer effort organized by the entertainment and events industry.