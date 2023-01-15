(NEXSTAR) – Waiting for some mail or an Amazon package? You won’t see it Monday.

As usual, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking Monday off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This means you won’t be receiving mail on Monday, and your local post office will be closed. The exception is Priority Mail Express, which is delivered “every day, all year, with limited exceptions,” according to USPS.

Regular mail services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Amazon will also not be delivering any packages. According to the company’s website, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of seven paid holidays for Amazon employees.

UPS says it will have regular service on Monday, as will most FedEx services – FedEx Express and Ground Economy will have modified service.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the Monday closest to his birthday, which is January 15. This year, the holiday is being observed on Jan. 16.

The next holiday you won’t receive mail via USPS is Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20. You can view a full list of holidays observed by USPS on its website.

Amazon, UPS, and FedEx will be available on Presidents’ Day, according to their respective websites.

Nexstar’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.