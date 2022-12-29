TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An energetic Tampa Bay teacher became an internet sensation after she was challenged by a student to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.

Natalie McClain, the assistant principal at Sumner High School, took to Twitter and posted video of the epic dance battle, which broke out during students’ lunch break during exam week.

“Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win,” McClain wrote in the caption.

In the video, teacher Yolanda Turner and a student are seen busting moves to Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control.”

As of Wednesday evening, the 38-second clip has more than 5 million views. But the video on Twitter isn’t just grabbing the attention of regular users, the video also made its way to Missy Elliot herself. Elliot replied to McClain’s tweet with fire emojis.

“I want them to walk away knowing that this was one of the best years that we’ve had,” Turner said.

“It was very important that they have fun, that they go home feeling like, ‘Wow I feel safe. I feel good when I go to school. I’ve had a great time. I have people there that care about me.’,” she added.

The Sumner High teacher said she wants to create a space where students are encouraged to sing, dance and express themselves.

“I just want them to feel included and to be authentic and to share their authentic self,” she added.

Turner, who has been a teacher for 20 years, not only has experience in the classroom, but also as a DJ and a singer.