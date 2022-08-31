LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Videos obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS show former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s luxury car stuck on a boulder in a crash that led to a parking ticket.

Lynch, 36, was driving in Las Vegas around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22 when his Lamborghini Aventador “collided with landscaping and a fence,” police wrote in a report. Las Vegas Metro Police body camera videos show Lynch’s car sitting in the landscaped area as police try to determine who was driving it.

Officers suspected Lynch was driving at “a high rate of speed” when his car veered off the road, hit a curb, and traveled about 50 feet before stopping on top of the boulder, the report said.

A person at the scene, who told police he was Lynch’s cousin, initially said Lynch was not driving, the report said and the videos reveal. Police had issued a citation to that person, but those violations “were voided due to the fact it was proven [that person] was not the driver at the time of the collision,” police wrote in the report.

“Is this your car?” an officer asks the man.

“My cousin,” he replied.

“And you’re saying you were driving?” the officer responded.

“Yup,” the man said.

“Where’s your cousin?” the officer asked.

“He’s probably at home,” the man said.

Police said witnesses saw Lynch walking away from the crash and then “returned and began attempting to remove the vehicle from the landscape area,” the report said. A van later arrived to aid in that attempt, the police report said. Lynch later left in the van, leaving the man police are talking to in the videos with the car.

“Who got picked up in the van?” an officer asked.

“No, I came in the van,” the man said.

“You came in the van? I thought you said you were driving this thing?” the officer replied, referring to the Lamborghini.

Officers do not believe the man they were talking to was the driver since witnesses saw a second man with a different description walking away from the crash site, they said on the videos.

“It’s hard to keep your story straight when you’re lying to me,” the officer said to the man.

Lynch does not appear in any of the videos. In one clip, officers appear to reference witness video of the driver getting out of the car. They described him as a “big dude” who was no longer at the crash site.

“They were trying to pull it out before anybody got here,” one officer remarked. “That’s the dude that was driving — a big dude — this is the dude that stayed.”

Three days after the crash, police met with Lynch, who owned up to driving, they wrote in the report. Lynch told officers he was new to the neighborhood and that he left the crash site “to avoid being placed on video,” the report said.

Police cited Lynch for the crash and did not arrest him. Officers said he was not impaired.

Court records show Lynch pleaded nolo contendere — accepting violation but denying guilt — to a charge of stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places, which is a misdemeanor. A judge ordered him to pay a $750 fine.

“This is a non-story,” Lynch’s attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff said in a statement to KLAS about the February incident. “Marshawn addressed this matter many months ago and was found responsible for a parking violation.”

The court told KLAS the plea was negotiated between the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and Lynch’s attorneys.

On Aug. 9, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Lynch on suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop around 7:30 in the morning.

Officers said they found Lynch “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.” The car, a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe, was unregistered, police said.

In that case, Lynch faces charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” Lynch’s attorneys said in a statement regarding Lynch’s August arrest. “Rather, the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Nevada law states a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is deemed “in physical control” of the vehicle.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.