PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive lineman Armon Watts to a free agent contract.

The signing was announced by his agent David Canter on Monday night.

Details for the contract are not yet available.

Watts, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 305 pounds, spent last season with the Bears, appearing in 17 games with 12 starts. He finished the season with 35 total tackles and one sack.

He spent the previous three seasons in Minnesota, after being selected by the Vikings in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.

In four seasons in the NFL, Watts has played in 57 games. He has piled up 57 tackles and 8 sacks.