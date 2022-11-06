(WCMH) — It’s a massive game on NBC4 for “Sunday Night Football” in the NFL’s ninth week as the AFC West leaders the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) welcome the AFC South leaders the Tennessee Titans (5-2) to Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are fresh off a bye week with its last game two weeks ago in San Francisco, a 44-23 win over the 49ers. That match was a classic Mahomes performance as he threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.

The former NFL MVP is once again towards the top of the stat sheets ranking fourth in passing yards (2,159), first in passing touchdowns (20), and second in QB rating (109.5). Kansas City has won three of its last four games with its only losses this season coming to the Colts on Sep. 25 and to the AFC’s top team the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16.

On the away side of this SNF matchup is the Tennessee Titans, who boast the joint second-best winning streak in the NFL right now with five consecutive victories. Since its 41-7 defeat to the Bills on a Monday night in week two, the Titans have beat the Raiders, Colts twice, the Commanders, and Texans to improve to 5-2 after an 0-2 start.

Two major factors in this Titans winning streak is its defense and star running back Derrick Henry getting hot. Henry has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last four games, scoring five touchdowns during that stretch. This run of form has the former Alabama Heisman winner fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (755) and third in rushing touchdowns (7).

Defensively, Tennessee has not allowed more than 17 points in its last four games and is one of 11 teams in the NFL not allowing 20 points per game.

KC and Tennessee know each other well having played every year since 2018, including two playoff matchups both won by the Chiefs. In the last two regular season contests, the Titans have won on each occasion in Nashville with no win in Kansas City since 2016.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.