(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 returns with a top quarterback battle in Orchard Park, New York as Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills (5-1) host Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Bills Stadium.

Buffalo is well rested after its bye week and enter its first primetime matchup since September with the best record in the AFC. Allen entered 2022 as an MVP favorite and through six games, he cemented himself as a frontrunner.

The fifth-year quarterback from Wyoming has thrown for 1,980 yards with 17 touchdowns in addition to two rushing touchdowns as Buffalo chases for its first AFC title since 1993. Bills wins have come in many forms from dominant offensive outings over the Rams, Titans, and Steelers to last gasp victories over the Ravens and Chiefs.

Buffalo’s lone loss this season was a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins over a month ago. The team is scoring nearly 30 points per game and only allowing 13 with its next opponent looking to get its season back on track.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers enter this Sunday night showdown on a three-game losing streak. Green Bay has fallen to the Giants, Jets, and Commanders to go from 3-1 to 3-4 in the blink of an eye.

Rodgers is quarterbacking a Packers offense that is only scoring 18 points per game, something uncharacteristic since the four-time NFL MVP became Green Bay’s QB. The Packers defense is among the top in the league in yards allowed, placing seventh best in yards allowed per game at 309.

Buffalo and Green Bay have not played each other since 2018 when Rodgers led the Packers to a 22-0 win over Allen’s Bills at Lambeau Field. Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.