(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is away from the cold and snow this Christmas for an NFC showdown in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) on NBC4 in a holiday special.

With just two weeks before the regular season ends, every play counts for Tom Brady and the Bucs who are looking to win the NFC South and return to the playoffs. It’s been a disappointing year for Tampa who was jolted by Brady’s unretirement in March to make a run at the GOAT’s 8th Super Bowl. Despite the poor performances, a division title is still within reach.

A win in Arizona for the Buccaneers will keep them on top of the NFC South at 7-8 ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, who both sit at 6-9. Tampa has lost its last two falling to the 49ers and the Bengals but has won three of its last six games. If Tampa loses and drops to 6-9, the winner of the division will posses a losing record.

While the Bucs have all to play for to extend its season, the Cardinals are looking towards the future. A season marred by the injuries to quarterback Kyler Murray took Arizona out of playoff contention quickly, leaving them without a second consecutive playoff berth.

What Cardinals fans will watch out for now is where they end up in the 2023 NFL Draft. With its four game losing streak, Arizona has catapulted up the draft order to No. 5 after the Christmas Eve games. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury would surely love the first pick but he is looking to end the season on a high and send fans home with Christmas joy in tonight’s home finale for the Cardinals.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.