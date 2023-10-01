EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WCMH) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in New Jersey for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the New York Jets on NBC4, and non-football fans will be tuning in to catch a glimpse of the internet’s most publicized relationship.

The 2-1 Chiefs matchup against the 1-2 Jets, in terms of football, is expected to be one of the biggest mismatches in primetime this season. The reigning Super Bowl champions enter the Meadowlands after a 41-10 victory at home over the Chicago Bears, the team’s first game with more than 20 points in 2023.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offense have been the NFL’s best for years but only just returned to their scoring prowess last week after offensive struggles in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions and a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets entered the season with playoff aspirations with its acquisition of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But after Rodgers tore his Achilles on just the fourth play of the season opener, the Jets expectations have plummeted.

It’s miraculous Week 1 win over the Bills has been followed up with losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. The Jets offense only scored 10 points in each game and enter Sunday’s game as nearly 10-point underdogs.

The actual football during this primetime showcase will be secondary for millions tuning in, however. Music superstar Taylor Swift is expected to attend the game amidst reports she is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Headlines were made last week when Swift was seen with Kelce’s mother at the Chiefs-Bears game in Kansas City. The high interest from non-football fans made that game the most-watched in Week 3 with more than 24 million viewers.

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce addressed the rumors on his “New Heights” podcast that he hosts with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “Yeah, my personal life, that’s not so personal — I did this to myself, Jason. I know this,” Travis Kelce said, laughing. “What’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life … And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week.”

A business boon has followed suit after Swift’s attendance at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis Kelce’s jersey sales spiking at a 400% increase. Swift is set to continue her Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami as the tour could gross more than $2 billion in North American ticket sales.

Coverage for “Sunday Night Football” begins at 7 p.m. on NBC4.