PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to an Iowa high school on reports of a shooting Thursday morning.

The first reports about a possible active shooter situation at Perry High School came in around 7:40 a.m.

A woman who answered the Perry Police Department phone confirmed the shooting at the school but did not provide any further information.

Nexstar’s WHO reported police and Iowa State Troopers blocked off the streets surrounding the school, where multiple ambulances were seen entering and leaving.

Some students were seen having tearful reunions with parents near the area of the high school.

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks were not immediately returned.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.