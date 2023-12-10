ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — This week, bright and colorful meteors are expected to light up the night sky.

The nights of December 13 and 14 will feature the peak of the Geminids meteor shower.

The Geminids earn their reputation as one of the best celestial displays each year because they are known for their vibrant and vivid meteors. They stand out as one of the most reliable and active meteor showers annually, according to NASA.

The Geminids reached their peak in mid-December and have a rich history that dates back to the mid-1800s. They started with a modest showing of only 10 to 20 meteors per hour, which initially made them unremarkable.

Over time, a major meteor shower has evolved, and observers can witness a spectacular display of up to 120 Geminids meteors per hour under optimal conditions at its peak. These meteors have a reputation for being bright, moving at high speeds, and frequently displaying a distinctive yellow color.

Viewing Tips

The best time to catch the Geminids meteor shower, according to NASA, is during the night and predawn hours. Thanks to its nearly 24-hour broad maximum, people globally can see this celestial event.

Meteors typically begin crossing the sky around 9 or 10 p.m., offering an excellent opportunity for skywatchers. To see the Geminids in all their glory, you’ll want to choose a location far from the glow of the city or streetlights.

If the nights are cooler where you live, you may want to bring a sleeping bag or blanket along to your viewing spot.

NASA recommends lying flat on your back, facing south with your feet, and directing your gaze upward, aiming to take in as much of the sky as possible. After approximately 30 minutes in the dark, you will adjust your eyes, allowing you to enjoy the mesmerizing sight of the meteors streaking across the night sky.