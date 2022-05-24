(NewsNation) — New video from Chicago police shows officers responding to gunfire after a suspect had allegedly concealed a weapon while in custody.

In video released last week, officers found carjacking suspect Lovelle Jordan after an in-car service at Porsche alerted dispatchers to a stolen car’s location.

Footage shows officers asking Jordan if he has any weapons on him. Police reported finding a cellphone and drugs on Jordan.

Officers placed Jordan in handcuffs and took him to the police station for booking. But police missed a handgun they say Jordan had in his pants as they arrested him.

Investigators say Jordan managed to move his hand, which was still in cuffs, from behind his back, grabbing the weapon and firing when an officer went to take him to a holding cell. From there, the officer got up and returned fire. Other officers also shot at Jordan.

“You know, when you do a search incident to arrest like this, it’s more invasive than a pat down search. You can do a much more thorough search. So yes, it was missed. But this thing happened because a suspect chose to shoot a police officer. Yes, the officer made a mistake. But the reason this thing happened was because the suspect chose to do what he did,” NewsNation contributor and former police officer Sean Larkin said when analyzing the video Monday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live.”

Coworkers helped the injured officer by using his shirt to apply pressure to his neck before paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital.

Another officer was shot in the hip and a third officer was hit in the tactical vest. Those two officers were treated and released from a hospital the same day.

Jordan was paralyzed in the shooting and has since died. Prior to his death, he entered a guilty plea of attempted murder and aggravated battery against an officer and was sentenced to 31 years in prison.