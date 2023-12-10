BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A bighorn sheep got stuck on top of a Colorado house before it finally made its way to the ground a day and a half later, according to wildlife officials.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Northeast Region said the incident happened in Boulder on Tuesday. The agency posted images of the animal on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “This is not the type of clatter you want to hear on your roof during December.”

A bighorn sheep was stuck on top of a house in Boulder before it finally made its way to the ground a day and a half later. (Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The sheep made his way down to the deck of the house, and CPW said wildlife officers were watching, hoping he would be able to get down on his own.

He was there for about a day and a half, and CPW said he “needed a little nudge.”

Wildlife officers ended up cutting part of the deck railing to make an exit for him, which was successful, but the sheep didn’t leave before saying goodbye to one of CPW’s trail cameras.

After CPW shared the images on social media, Colorado State University quoted the post and said it would use a photo of the ram as its new profile picture if the post were to get 200 likes.

It took less than an hour for the post on X to garner over 200 likes, and CSU kept its word.

The CPW northeast region joined the chatter, posting the same photo and saying, “CSU Rams basketball searching for someone who can hang with them.”

Both the men’s and women’s CSU basketball teams remain undefeated this season as of Thursday afternoon.