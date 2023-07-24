(The Hill) – Massachusetts authorities said that the body found near former President Obama Martha’s Vineyard residence is that of the family’s former chef.

In a news release on Monday, Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said that authorities recovered the body of a missing paddleboarder from Edgartown Great Pond.

The department’s Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after a body was located by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who found it by deploying side-scan sonar from a boat.

MSP later identified the victim as Tafari Campbell, 45, who was previously employed by the Obamas as a personal chef.

Campbell, a Dumfries, Virginia native, was visiting the family’s Martha’s Vineyard residence at the time of his death.

Authorities noted that the Obamas were not home at the time of the incident.

In a joint statement, Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama remembered Tafari as a “beloved part of our family,” noting the time they first met the sous chef during their time at the White House.

“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man,” the Obamas said in their statement.

